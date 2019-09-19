Single people share memes after #WemetonTwitter trends

A hashtag which trended on Twitter mid-week kept a lot of people busy. The hashtag #WemetonTwitter was trending on the micro-blogging site with a blue heart emoticon.

While there were some couples who were sharing their mushy stories, there was a section of single people who were sharing memes and they were all over the site.

Many couples shared their stories of meeting their partners on Twitter. Check out the memes shared by single people.

There were many stories of couples who met on Twitter. Right from sliding into DMs to sliding in each other's lives, the couple's shared some adorable stories.

We met on twitter, first he dm me I ignored then he retweets my all tweets, I answered his dm, and the love story started.

NOW SAY MASHA ALLAH#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/H1zF7838Su — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) September 18, 2019

For all those asking for my #WeMetOnTwitter pinned Story, It started in 2016, We lost our Accounts in 2018 in twitter suspension wave, Hence Made the new accounts just to keep our memories intact, Glad that My Real and virtual friends knows that it isn't Photoshpped! — @miss_chauhan (@misschauhan89) September 19, 2019

This definitely helped us in taking away our mid-week blues, didn't it?

