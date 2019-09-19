Single people share memes after #WemetonTwitter trends
The hashtag #WemetonTwitter was trending on the micro-blogging site with a blue heart emoticon
A hashtag which trended on Twitter mid-week kept a lot of people busy. The hashtag #WemetonTwitter was trending on the micro-blogging site with a blue heart emoticon.
While there were some couples who were sharing their mushy stories, there was a section of single people who were sharing memes and they were all over the site.
Many couples shared their stories of meeting their partners on Twitter. Check out the memes shared by single people.
Singles after reading tweets under this tag.. #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/dwvHDSDvjx— â³oody (@Sychopathic_) September 19, 2019
After Reading #WeMetOnTwitter Tweets ðð pic.twitter.com/eH5qGBW2Jw— Syed Moin (Dr. Fazila Bday ð) âª (@moinshah235) September 18, 2019
Everyone is posting "#WeMetOnTwitter— Ahmad ShEikhðµð° (@sheikh00_ahmad) September 18, 2019
Mean while singles: pic.twitter.com/k5Yw8voHF8
There were many stories of couples who met on Twitter. Right from sliding into DMs to sliding in each other's lives, the couple's shared some adorable stories.
We met on twitter, first he dm me I ignored then he retweets my all tweets, I answered his dm, and the love story started.— Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) September 18, 2019
NOW SAY MASHA ALLAH#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/H1zF7838Su
For all those asking for my #WeMetOnTwitter pinned Story, It started in 2016, We lost our Accounts in 2018 in twitter suspension wave, Hence Made the new accounts just to keep our memories intact, Glad that My Real and virtual friends knows that it isn't Photoshpped!— @miss_chauhan (@misschauhan89) September 19, 2019
#WeMetOnTwitter and now married â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/T4d6JODOD6— Abshar| (@Scepticindian) September 18, 2019
This definitely helped us in taking away our mid-week blues, didn't it?
