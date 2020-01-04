Sion hospital breach: BMC launches probe, seeks report in seven days

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Just a day after mid-day reported about the drunk vada-pav seller, who was caught drawing blood from a patient inside Sion hospital, the administration of the civic-run hospital on Friday ordered an enquiry into the incident. The hospital dean has sought a report within seven days.

Sion Hospital Dean Dr Mohan Joshi has given the responsibility of investigating the shocking incident to additional dean who is supposed to submit a report by January 9. In the meanwhile, Joshi has also instructed the chief security officer to find out what led to the security lapses at the hospital.

"The administration has taken serious cognisance of the incident, and strengthened the security measures at the hospital to prevent such untoward incidence in future," Dr. Joshi told mid-day. mid-day had, on January 2, reported that a Abdul Gafar Kadar Sheikh, 40, had ventured inside Sion Hospital on the night of December 28 and entered the ward number 5. Claiming to be a doctor, he had drawn blood from Pravin Shirke, a patient.

His wife soon grew suspicious that Sheikh was drunk and nabbed with the help of her son and security guards. Sheikh, who is in judicial custody, worked at a vada pav stall opposite Sion Hospital.

