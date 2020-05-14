Sion hospital viral video: Probe doesn't blame anyone

A week after the video showing bodies of COVID-19 patients lying on beds at Sion Hospital went viral, the inquiry report that was supposed to be completed within 24 hours was finally submitted on Wednesday. Sources, however, said that the report didn't hold anyone responsible and merely made a few recommendations on disposal of bodies.

The video that was taken by the relative of a patient on April 20 was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane on social media. Apart from bodies of COVID-19 patients that were packed in plastic sheets and occupied a bed for hours, the relative had highlighted other issues such as allotment of a bed to 2-3 patients. Another video had surfaced last week, showing three patients sharing a bed in a ward at Sion Hospital.

After Rane and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya raised their objections, the hospital administration had constituted an internal committee that was asked to submit an inquiry report within a day's time. A source at Sion Hospital said that the report was submitted to Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Wednesday.

'Recommendations in report'

The source added that no one was blamed in the report but it included certain recommendations. "For instance, bodies of COVID-19 patients will have to be taken to the mortuary within 30 minutes. Following the guidelines listed by ICMR, the body will be kept at the mortuary for two hours. If the relatives of the patient don't come forward by then, the BMC will dispose of the body after taking permission from the police," said an official.

Considering the risks involved in handling the bodies of COVID-19 patients, the civic body issued a circular on May 11 which offered an incentive for helpers who transport the body. The circular states that two helpers will handle a body and each of them will be given R500 for every body they transport. The regulation applies to all the civic run hospitals in the city. Despite several calls and messages, Kakani couldn't be reached for a comment.

The administration of Sion Hospital is also making arrangements to store the bodies of COVID-19 patients. "We are storing COVID-19 bodies at the mortuary that has a capacity of 16 bodies and we have increased the capacity to 21. We have also ordered five boxes that can store 10 bodies each specifically for COVID-19 related deaths," said another official from the hospital.

Issues at CCC

The problems at civic-run facilities extend to COVID-19 care centres as well, as Somaiya shared a video of overflowing toilets at NSCI Dome in Worli. "People are forced to use the urinals because the toilets are not in a good condition. Food is not being given on time and there is a shortage of medicines and nurses. What kind of facility is this?" said Somaiya.

Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of G South ward said that the complaints about the toilets have been addressed. "At NSCI, food along with eggs and fruits is supplied daily according to individual nutritional requirements, as we have patients with diabetes, renal failure, cancer and pregnant women. Each and every patient is administered medicine according to their requirement, medical history and condition. The complaint of cleanliness has been addressed," said Ughade. He added that a

