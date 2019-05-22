Sipping through the summer: 5 healthy drinks to keep you cool this season

health-fitness

Here's a list of 5 tasty drinks to help you through the summer:

The scorching summer heat can lead to headaches and problems with digestion. Additionally, when you sweat excessively, it can cause an imbalance in electrolytes, leading to muscle cramps and other complications. Though sipping on plain water can help you through these problems, amongst the best ways to replace minerals and give you a boost is to keep some cool beverages ready at home! Here’s a list of 5 tasty drinks to help you through the summer:

Lemon water: Drinking some lemon water with a spoonful of honey to begin your day has proven to be one of the most effective ways to cleanse your system and boost kidney and liver function. With its high vitamin C content, lemon is also good for your skin. Additionally, since it is a detox, it can help aid digestion and even help those who are trying to lose weight.

Chaas: Chaas, also known as buttermilk, is rich in calcium. It is made by churning together curd and water. It is a light drink, which has cooling and soothing properties that help with loss of appetite and bloating, both of which are especially common during the summer months. The good bacteria found in this drink can also help to calm your stomach when it is upset. One can have it with a blend of spices or with salt, sugar or a mix of both, depending on your preference!

Aam Panna: Aam Panna is prepared by boiling raw mangoes and extracting the pulp. It has a sweet-and-sour taste and is usually served with mint leaves and a pinch of sugar (or jaggery), salt and spices. It is known for its cooling properties, and is, therefore, a popular drink during the summer. It is also used as a remedy for heat strokes. Aam Panna can be made in bulk as a concentrate, which means you can store it in your fridge for a few days and use a few teaspoons mixed with water to make yourself a glassful.

Healthy Fruit and Veggie Juices: With our busy lifestyles these days, sometimes it feels like too much effort to sit down and have a proper breakfast. For days like these, instead of skipping any form of nutrition, you can have a cold-extracted juice instead. Second Nature has a variety of options, from cold-extracted fruit and vegetable juices to nut milk and nectars. Additionally, their juices come in a number of different flavours and combinations such as mango-almond juice, pomegranate juice, apple-amla juice, and pineapple-mint juice, amongst others. Not only do these taste great, but they have the necessary nutrients and minerals that are much required for a ‘pick-me-up’ energy boost at any time of the day.

Lassi: Lassi is a drink made out of curd that is similar to chaas. However, unlike chaas, it is usually not mixed with water. It is usually served sweet, but you can have it salted too. To enhance the texture and flavour of the sweet variant, you add some fruits or fruit extract to your drink. A glass of thick lassi can help you stay hydrated and refreshed during the hot summer months. It also helps keep you full for longer.

