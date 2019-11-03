Sir Geoffrey Boycott wants grandson to be like Sunil Gavaskar

Former England cricket captain and television pundit, Sir Geoffrey Boycott has revealed that the one role he enjoys the most currently is that of being a grandfather.

Boycott's daughter Emma delivered a baby boy in Yorkshire last month and he hopes Joshua becomes a batsman like Sunil Gavaskar.

"I am very happy to be a grandfather at the age of 79. I would love to see him grow as a batsman like Sunil. Once he grows up, I will take him to Sunil for him to coach him. He is a good friend and I'm sure he'll do it for me. I want another Gavaskar in my family," Boycott told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates