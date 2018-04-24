Sir Ian Botham goes traditional for 39-year-old daughter Sara's wedding

English cricket legend Sir Ian Botham, 62, looked suave with a traditional kilt and sporran as daughter Sarah

English cricket legend Sir Ian Botham, 62, looked suave with a traditional kilt and sporran as daughter Sarah, 39, married fiance Darren Shield at the picturesque Laudale Estate in Loch Sunart in Scotland's west coast on Sunday.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, posted the above picture of Botham and Sarah. Morgan captioned the picture, "Fabulous Botham wedding in the wilds of the Scottish highlands. The bride wore a beautiful dress, the bride's father wore a beautiful skirt... congrats to Sarah & Darren and thanks to Sir Ian & Kathy for a splendid party!"

