Sir wins multiple awards at the Dallas Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
Sir has been winning awards and appreciation the world over. The latest on their laurel list is the recognition at the Dallas Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
Rohena Gera's Sir is on a winning streak. The film has been winning awards and appreciation the world over. The latest on their laurel list is the recognition at the Dallas Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival. The Vivek Gomber and Tillotama Shome-starrer bagged three awards at the festival – Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor.
Rohena, talking about Vivek's role, says, ''Vivek's was a difficult but thankless role because a lot of his journey is internal, and so much is left unsaid. He worked hard to make his character's journey feel lived and true, and I am very happy that his work is being appreciated.''
Vivek couldn't be happier. He says, "I am happy to have gotten best actor at DFW South Asian festival. I am proud of our film and it's a great blessing that the film continues to be appreciated in various festivals. I am very happy for Rohena and our entire crew.''
The film recently won the award for the Best Film and Best Actress at the 19th Annual New York Indian Film Festival. The film has had theatrical releases in more than 20 countries such as France, Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Netherlands and Belgium. It has also had successful screenings at the prestigious Cannes Film festival, a Gala premiere at Zurich Film Festival and screenings across the world from the Czech Republic to Melbourne, California and Israel, as well as other festivals in Europe.
In fact, the film has also won audience awards at the Festival du Film de Cabourg/ France and Festival World Cinema Amsterdam/Netherlands. Rohena Gera is also the first female filmmaker to bag the Gan Foundation Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her feature, Sir. The film was among the seven selected ones out of 1,100 films viewed by the festival committee.
The writer-director, who also made the documentary What's Love Got To Do With It? (2011), says, "I am delighted that the distributors, who believed in the film, even before it was selected at Cannes will receive support towards the release." Gan Foundation rewards original feature films.
The story of the film revolves around an unlikely attraction between a man and his maidservant. It has been produced by Brice Poisson and Gera.
Also read: Rohena Gera's film Sir gets a Cannes honour
