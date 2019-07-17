Sister love: Deepika Padukone drops a sweet kiss on Anisha's head

bollywood

A photograph shared by Deepika Padukone on Instagram showed her kissing Anisha on her head. The Padmaavat star and her sister attended the Wimbledon finals in London on Sunday.

Pic courtesy/Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone shares an extremely close bond with younger sister Anisha and is frequently seen spending time with her. The Padukone sisters were recently sent invites to the Wimbledon finals, and the actress and her golfer sister were quite excited to attend.

Deepika even shared a beautiful message for her sister Anisha Padukone, whom she called a "bundle of joy". A photograph shared by the actress on Instagram showed her kissing Anisha on her forehead. The Padmaavat star and her sister attended the Wimbledon finals in London on Sunday.

Deepika captioned the picture as, "To witness what will be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in sporting history with this bundle of joy... I really couldn't have asked for more! Oh! and there was strawberries and cream too! #Sisteract #Wimbledon".

Deepika and Anisha Padukone wore all-white ensembles by luxury brand Ralph Lauren for the sports event. The brand's official Instagram shared a photograph of Deepika and captioned it: "Actress and producer Deepika Padukone sports chic summer whites in a look combining Ralph Lauren Collection and Polo Ralph Lauren."

Deepika is currently in London where she recently celebrated the birthday of her husband Ranveer Singh. The duo is busy shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's maiden victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup in which they won against West Indies in the finals. Ranveer Singh will portray the role of the then captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Deepika will also be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS