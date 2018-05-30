Sister Love! Sonam Kapoor is proud of Janhvi's first magazine cover

Janhvi Kapoor shot for her first magazine cover and sister Sonam Kapoor is all praises for her little girl

Sonam Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's first magazine cover was out earlier on Wednesday, and she looked drop dead gorgeous in it. While everybody has loved the cover, her cousin Sonam Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to appreciate her. The fashionista is really proud of her baby sister, Janhvi.

Incidentally, Sonam Kapoor's first magazine cover was also with Vogue and now 10 years later Janhvi too shoots her first magazine cover with the same magazine.

The Veere Di Weddding actress posted - "My stunning baby sister @janhvikapoor on her first cover of Vogue 10 years after my first cover with @vogueindia! Couldn't be prouder little (sic)."

Janhvi Kapoor accepted the love from her sister and commented on the post with "Love youuuuu (sic)."

Janhvi is making her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak, which is spearheaded by the maverick Karan Johar. She will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film, which is a remake of Marathi blockbuster, Sairaat, is slated to release on July 20, 2018.

Karan Johar also shared Janhvi's cover photo on Instagram and heaped praises for his new protege.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor has her film, Veere Di Wedding around the corner for its release. Apart from this film, she is playing a brief but pivotal role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Inheriting Movie Love From Sridevi And Life After Her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates