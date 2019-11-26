Box Office: Sisters' love in Frozen 2 outshines bro-com Pagalpanti

The magic of an ensemble cast fell pale to the anticipated second edition of Disney's sisters' tale, Frozen, with John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti being outshone by the animation. Despite lacklustre reviews, the Hindi comedy-drama earned a decent Rs 17.5 crore over its opening weekend, but fell short by approximately Rs 2 crore when compared to Frozen 2. The Hollywood animation, based on sisters Elsa and Ana, raked in Rs 19.10 crore over three days of its release, despite releasing in 1,300 screens, compared to the 3,000 screens that Pagalpanti released in.

Trade expert Amod Mehra finds the Hollywood film's victory befitting when stating, "Pagalpanti was outright rejected by critics and viewers. Although there is an audience for mindless comedies, no one wants to watch buffoonery. It is high time that producers think twice before investing their money. Meanwhile, Frozen 2 clicked with the kids, especially girls, despite releasing during a non-holiday period. The film will continue to enjoy a good run."



A still from Pagalpanti

Pointing out that with the movie-going experience becoming an expensive affair, cine-goers do not wish to settle for a mediocre film, tradesmith Girish Wankhede tells mid-day, "Frozen 2 worked because the franchise raised its standard with this edition. Also, the movie was marketed well in India; the voice-over for the dubbed version was done by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, among others. That also drew viewers to cinema halls."

1,300 vs 3,000

Number of screens that Frozen 2 released in as compared to those that Pagalpanti acquired

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates