Sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi have the cutest birthday wishes for Taimur
The country's favourite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, has turned three today. His family, including sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, sent super sweet messages for him.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little boy Taimur celebrates his third birthday today, December 20. The country's favourite star kid has got sweet birthday wishes from all over, and his family, including sisters Sara Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, aunts Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and uncle Kunal Kemmu have also showered the little one with love and wishes.
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few adorable pictures with Tim Tim with the caption, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy"
Aunt Karisma Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to wish the baby boy. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram story of kids Samiera and Kiaan with Tim. Check it out:
Uncle Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with cousin Taimur Ali Khan and wished him a happy birthday. Inaaya hugging Taimur in the photo is sure to melt your heart!
View this post on Instagram
Last but not least, aunt Soha Ali Khan, too, took to social media to wish her nephew. Here's what she wrote, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai! Here's to happy holidays and making funny faces through life."
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ
We're floored by all the love Taimur Ali Khan has been getting from his family and friends. The cutie sure is everyone's favourite, and on his birthday, everyone is taking the opportunity to tell him how much they love him!
The baby boy also enjoyed an advance Christmas-themed birthday party in Bandra, Mumbai. Tim, who has established a solid fan base for himself is now a year older, and his proud parents decided to celebrate it a day earlier.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Taimur Ali Khan turned three on December 20, and his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas-themed birthday party in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was first seen in a red casual dress. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor reached the venue to take a look at the preparation.
-
Taimur Ali Khan is the kind of kid who makes headlines for everything he does or says. His third birthday celebration is no exception. Tim, who has established a solid fan base for himself is now a year older, and his proud parents decided to celebrate it a day earlier.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan at the birthday venue.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan made heads turn with her retro style statement. She looked pretty in a polka dot shirt dress she opted for the celebration. Kareena completed her look with white sneakers and a tan coloured sling bag.
-
While Kareena was seen putting her best fashion foot forward in a polka dot dress, Saif Ali Khan was snapped in a grey polo-neck t-shirt, paired with basic denim and white shirt. Taimur Ali Khan looked adorably cute in his black tee, paired with white pants and ankle-length boots for the bash.
-
Saif Ali Khan also celebrated his son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday with the media and paparazzi, who share a warm relationship with the kid. Courtesy: Taimur Ali Khan's fan clubs and paparazzi images.
-
Staying true to the theme, little sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu walked into 'Bhai' Tim's birthday party in a pretty white frock. Isn't she looking adorable? Soha Ali Khan opted for an LBD, paired with black stockings and ballet shoes.
-
Uncle Kunal Kemmu was all smiles when snapped by the shutterbugs at the bash. The actor sported a basic round-neck tee, paired with black denim and white sneakers during the outing.
-
Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's second sister, was also snapped at the celebration. She was seen wearing an animal print maxi dress for the celebration.
-
Karisma Kapoor, her mother Babita, and daughter Samaira posed for the shutterbugs at Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebration.
-
Rima Jain attended the birthday celebration with son Armaan Jain in Bandra, Mumbai.
-
Aadar Jain, who recently had a Roka ceremony with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, also attended nephew Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebration hosted in the city.
-
Amrita Arora opted for an off-shoulder black top, paired with basic blue denim and sneakers to attend Taimur Ali Khan's celebration.
-
Karan Johar attended Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash with son Yash Johar. Karan twinned with son Yash in a red bomber jacket and blue denim.
-
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza attended Taimur Ali Khan's birthday celebration with sons Rahyl and Riaan.
-
A glimpse from the tiny tot's birthday celebration, where Taimur Ali Khan is seen on a Ferris wheel with cousin Kiaan Kapoor.
Taimur Ali Khan turned three on December 20, and the tiny tot had a Christmas-themed birthday celebration hosted by proud parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from family members - Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor, Kiaan Kapoor, some of the couple's Bollywood friends also joined the celebration. Karan Johar with baby boy Yash Johar, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D'Souza, and Rahyl and Riaan, Adar Poonawalla, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and Amrita Arora attended the bash.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe