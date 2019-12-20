Sisters Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi have the cutest birthday wishes for Taimur

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little boy Taimur celebrates his third birthday today, December 20. The country's favourite star kid has got sweet birthday wishes from all over, and his family, including sisters Sara Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, aunts Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and uncle Kunal Kemmu have also showered the little one with love and wishes.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few adorable pictures with Tim Tim with the caption, "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy"

Aunt Karisma Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to wish the baby boy. The actress shared a photo on her Instagram story of kids Samiera and Kiaan with Tim. Check it out:

Uncle Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable photo of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with cousin Taimur Ali Khan and wished him a happy birthday. Inaaya hugging Taimur in the photo is sure to melt your heart!

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday TimâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onDec 19, 2019 at 9:27pm PST

Last but not least, aunt Soha Ali Khan, too, took to social media to wish her nephew. Here's what she wrote, "Happy birthday Taimur bhai! Here's to happy holidays and making funny faces through life."

We're floored by all the love Taimur Ali Khan has been getting from his family and friends. The cutie sure is everyone's favourite, and on his birthday, everyone is taking the opportunity to tell him how much they love him!

The baby boy also enjoyed an advance Christmas-themed birthday party in Bandra, Mumbai. Tim, who has established a solid fan base for himself is now a year older, and his proud parents decided to celebrate it a day earlier.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates