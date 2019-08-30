Sistine Rose Stallone had her toughest time shooting for 47 Meters Down Uncaged

hollywood

Sistine Rose Stallone in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

The makers of 47 Meters Down Uncaged promises audiences that this horror flick will be eerier than its previous franchise. This part would have a brand-new cast on board creating a talent blast. The cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju and a young debutant with tremendous acting genes, Sistine Rose Stallone, daughter of the legendary Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone.

Sistine opens about her first filming experience of the film, as it revolves around the expeditions of four teenagers who dive in an underwater city and as they dwell deeper into the explorations, they find in the deadly shackles of perilous shark species. She shares her most difficult instances from the shoot.

She mentions, “The hardest part was the exhaustion, every day,”. She is playing Nicole who is fearless until she encounters a scary situation. She added, “You’ll be in the water 40 minutes and it feels like two hours. It’s so draining, constantly screaming and inhaling all of the oxygen. It’s exciting while you do it, but the moment you step out [of the water], you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck.”

Sistine is the daughter of the veteran actor Sylvester Stallone. It would surely build excitement in the industry to watch out for her acting in this horror survival film. Be ready to catch this and much more in cinemas near you.

