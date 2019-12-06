SIT constituted to probe Unnao case

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Lucknow: A fresh special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident where a rape survivor in Unnao was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. "Fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the incident where a woman was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao earlier today. An additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank officer will head the SIT," Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told reporters.

He said that the woman has been shifted to the national capital for better medical treatment on government expense. The woman was airlifted from Patna earlier today and is expected to arrive at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. The woman sustained 90 per cent burn injuries after she was allegedly set ablaze by five men on Thursday morning when she was on her way to a local court to appear in the hearing of a rape case she had filed.

According to the police, give men, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore have been arrested in the matter and are being interrogated.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

