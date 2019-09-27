Sit in AC rooms and dictate letters: Kripa slams Congress top brass

Former minister of state Kripashankar Singh, who quit the Congress early this month citing the party's 'anti-nationalist' stand over the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, has slammed the Congress leadership for its decisions. Senior Congress leaders, in turn, have responded to his resignation calling it opportunism.

Singh was expected to join the BJP or Shiv Sena depending on the political situation that arises from the alliance between the right-wing parties. However, if Singh's close confidants are to be believed, his first choice was BJP which hasn't approved his induction yet.

Fiery exchange of letters

In a letter to Singh, signed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the Congress has said it needs the courage to call out the misdeeds of the powerful and those who lack this conviction were free to seek refuge under opportunism. "A true Congressman or Congresswoman will not look the other way when people are suffering, their democratic rights are being squashed, and a sovereign commitment is being brushed away," said Venugopal.

In response, Singh said he was not surprised to read clichéd phrases like "the politics of opportunism ahead of the Assembly elections." He said his decision was not driven by any desire to join another political party nor nursing an intention to contest in the coming elections. "It is sad to note that instead of trying to address the reason behind a series of resignations by party leaders, the party leadership is only wasting its energy to shoot the messenger," he said, adding that Congress was usurped by sycophants who rule the roost. He said the elite ruled the Congress and the voice of grassroots workers went unheard.



Letter written by Congress to Kripashankar Singh

Describing his long years in the Congress and his work for the poor of Mumbai, Singh said, "Many who sit in the AC (air-conditioned) rooms and only dictate letters would not have experienced such a lifestyle. I worked hard for the party not only in Maharashtra but most North Indian states too."

"Yes, one of the reasons, besides many, for my resignation was the unprincipled stand of the party with regard to the abrogation of Article 370/35A. As an Indian, nationalism is paramount," said Singh.



Kripashankar's response to the letter

Singh to propagate Article 370 abrogation

Sources said Singh has decided to promote the BJP's agenda of Article 370 by addressing independent public meetings. The address is expected to be on the lines of BJP's national president Amit Shah, who has tutored the party leaders and workers in this regard.

