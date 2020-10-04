'SIT probe in Hathras case completed'

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Delhi-Noida border as they attempt to move towards Hathras. Pic/PTI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape, a Hathras administration official said on Saturday.

The administration has also lifted restrictions on the media's entry into the village, a day after outsiders, including politicians, were barred from meeting the victim's family due to the ongoing SIT probe, the official said.

While Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told reporters that only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said that any group with no more than five people would be allowed to meet the family.

Five members of a delegation of MPs led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were permitted to go to Hathras via Noida, considering the COVID-19 restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Saturday. On their way to Hathras, Priyanka intervened during a brief clash between Congress workers and Uttar Pradesh police at the toll plaza on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover, where she and her brother were temporarily stopped. They

met the victim's family later in the day.

Earlier, Priyanka had alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was threatening the family of the Hathras gangrape victim and asserted that such behaviour was not acceptable to the country. "The victim did not get treatment, her complaint was not registered on time, her body was forcibly cremated, the family is in captivity, they are being suppressed, now they are being threatened that they will have to undergo a narco test," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

However, Meena refuted allegations that the administration had confined the victim's family and confiscated their phones. The SIT has been instructed to submit its report by October 14, according to officials.

CM recommends CBI investigation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gangrape. On his orders, senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi left for Hathras to meet the family. They will be submitting their report to the CM.

