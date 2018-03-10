Sitanshu Kar to replace Noronha as PIB head

Noronha was appointed in August 2014 and will retire on April 30.

Sitanshu Kar will be the new top spokesperson of the government of India when he replaces incumbent Frank Noronha as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on May 1.



"Kar, a selection grade officer of the Indian Information Service, Group A, presently posted as Director General - News Service Division, AIR, New Delhi, is hereby transferred and posted as Director General, PIB, New Delhi, so as to familiarise himself for taking charge of the PIB on May 1, 2018 for a smooth transition on the superannuation of the present incumbent on April 30, 2018," a government order said.



In the past, Kar has served as spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence.

