Sitaram Mills girls are U-16 champions

Strikers Aditi Pandhire and Priyanka Kanojiya played crucial roles, scoring a goal each to guide Sitaram Mills Compound Municipal Public School to a 2-0 win against Sai Baba Path Municipal Public School in the girls U-16 final of the QPR South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenger at the Western Railway ground, Mahalaxmi. The final was an exciting affair as both teams played an open, attacking game with plenty of spills and thrills at either end before Aditi and Priyanka delivered the goods. Meanwhile, NSS Hill Spring International clinched the boys U-16 title, beating Christ Church 1-0 in an evenly-fought summit clash. Striker Jahan Kapadia netted the decisive winner for Hill Spring.

Squash: Aishwarya rallies to beat Urwashi

Unseeded Aishwarya Khubchandani rallied from a game down to defeat eighth seed Urwashi Joshi 11-13, 11-3, 11-6, 11-7 in a second round match of the HCL-SRFI India Tour at the Willingdon Sports Club on Wednesday. In another encounter, top seed Rachel Arnold dominated the unseeded Abhishekha Shannon 11-3, 11-5, 11-7, while sixth seed Tanvi Khanna overcame compatriot Sachika Balvani her 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 to enter the quarter-finals.

Deccan Gymkhana eye double title

Pune's Deccan Gymkhana—men and boys U-17 teams—are in line for a double title in the annual eight-team YMCA waterpolo league at the YMCA swimming pool in Agripada. Deccan Gymkhana men notched up a 13-6 win over Reliance, while their boys were equally impressive in a

5-1 win, also against Reliance.

