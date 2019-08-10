Sitaram Yechury, D Raja stopped at Srinagar

national

The Left leaders had gone to Srinagar to meet CPI(M) leader Md Tarigami and other party colleagues

Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI chief D Raja were not allowed to enter Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday and sent back from Srinagar airport after a brief detention, party sources said. The Left leaders had gone to Srinagar to meet CPI(M) leader Md Tarigami and other party colleagues.

"They showed us a legal order which did not allow any entry into Srinagar. It stated that even escorted movement in the city was not permitted due to security reasons. We are still trying to negotiate with them," Yechury told the media. Later, party sources said they have been sent back to Delhi.



D Raja

"Both of us had written to the J&K governor requesting him that there should be no hurdles for our visit... despite that we have been detained. I wanted to meet my ailing colleague and our comrades who are here," Yechury said.

Jaipur on high alert

High alert has been sounded in Jaipur following intelligence reports that armed terrorists may try to sneak in on Independence Day to create disturbance in view of the prevailing situation in J&K. Leaves of all police station in-charges have been cancelled and security-enhanced at all sensitive locations.

'Thar Express to be suspended too'

Pakistan announced that it will suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express. Announcing the decision, Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the last train would leave for India on Friday night.

