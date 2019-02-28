Sitaram Yechury: Time for Narendra Modi govt to introspect

national

Sitaram Yechury alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were going about their day as usual even amidst the prevailing security scenario

Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: General secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday reacted strongly to the BJP's critique of the joint statement by the Opposition, saying that it was time for the Centre to introspect.

"It is time for the Modi govt to introspect on the statement by 21 Opposition parties. Do not undermine India's fight against terrorism for partisan benefits," Yechury tweeted. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were going about their day as usual even amidst the prevailing security scenario.

"BJP leaders have been doing election rallies, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has been attending party events, when CRPF jawans were martyred or when Pakistani jets were being taken on by our brave pilots," the Left leader added.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley appealed to the Opposition parties to introspect their statement, saying it is being used by Pakistan to bolster their case. In a joint statement, twenty-one Opposition parties expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces and urged the Centre to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever