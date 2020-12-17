'Situation in WB similar to that in Iran, Iraq'

Farmers take part in a rally to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that with surging political violence, the law and order situation of the state has become "worse than Kashmir" and is "similar to that of Iran and Iraq". He also accused the TMC government of delaying the local bodies' elections.

"If municipal elections can take place in Hyderabad and Assam, why not here. The situation is worse than Kashmir and is similar to that of Iran and Iraq. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has proved that West Bengal's law and order is not conducive to go for polls," he said while addressing a party meeting in the city.

He also challenged the Mamata Banerjee dispensation to hold polls to all the local bodies simultaneously, not just the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections. Ghosh said the BJP was not allowed to campaign during the last panchayat elections, and its workers were beaten up and driven out of booths.

TMC MLA Adhikari tenders resignation

Ending weeks of speculations, TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned as an MLA of the state assembly on Wednesday further fuelling the theory of him switching over to the saffron camp.Adhikari, arrived at the state assembly in the evening and submitted his resignation to the assembly secretary. He was TMC MLA from Nandigram assembly constituency.

TMC MP comes out in support of Adhikari

Discontentment within the ruling TMC grew louder on Wednesday after its senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari came out in support of Suvendu Adhikari and blamed the party for not addressing the grievances on time as a sense of drift has crept in. Mandal criticised the party leadership for not doing enough in controlling the infighting.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever