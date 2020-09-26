Sivamani on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Annayya was the first to take me on road shows

I have lost my godfather and my guru. My journey of several decades began with him. He taught me to respect artistes, and spoke fondly of those he worked with, including Panchamda [RD Burman], Bappi Lahiri and Pyare sir [Pyarelal Sharma]. He was the one who brought me to Bombay to show how recordings were conducted.



When I was young, I used to play the drums with my father [drummer SM Anandan] during the holidays. After he had an accident, I had to begin playing [professionally] at the age of 12. It was during a show when Bala sir was singing Mehbooba o mehbooba from Sholay [1975] that my father asked me to play the drums. When I began to do so, Bala sir turned around to see who was playing, and subsequently told my father that he would take me on his road shows. That is how my musical journey started.

I called him annayya, my elder brother. He would always give me a 15-minute drum solo in his concerts. I am where I am today because of him. Performing with him was my riyaaz.

He was known for his professionalism. I remember we were to perform at a show in Bengaluru with several other artistes. But his flight was cancelled. The audience had arrived and was getting agitated. I began playing my drum solo. Then, annayya arrived and took to the stage. He made a 12-hour drive from Mangalore to Bengaluru to get there on time. I remember him singing a Tulu song that left him teary-eyed. We have spent many memorable moments, including a visit to a temple in a forest that was three-and-a-half hours away from Mangalore. When touring the US, we would make merry while travelling from one gig to another. He was always full of joy.

Over the years, I would message him where I was playing each day. I did so even when I was given the Padma Shri, and he gave me his blessings. Today, I can't attend his funeral due to the pandemic. I pay my condolences to the family. This is a loss for the entire music industry and music lovers.

"Balasubrahmanyam sir's contribution to my life will always remain unparalleled. We have truly lost a legend today but his legacy will live on. It will always be an honour to have had the chance to work with a personality like him in films like Saajan, Maine Pyar Kiya, Patthar Ke Phool and many more. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and well-wishers."

