Six Afghanistan policemen killed in Taliban attack

At least six policemen were killed after Taliban militants launched a massive attack in Wardak province, an official said on Sunday.

Hundreds of Taliban militants stormed Sayed Abad district late Saturday night, triggering heavy clashes in the south of provincial capital Maidan Shar, the official told Xinhua news agency.

"Six police officials, including Sayed Mezrabshah Hashemi, the district police chief, were killed," he said, adding several militants were also killed and injured during the fighting.

The Kabul-Kandahar highway, a main road connecting Kabul with southern and western provinces, was blocked by militants as heavy clashes were still ongoing in the district on Sunday.

