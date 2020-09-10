Mumbai Crime: Six workers arrested for alcohol party in ambulance at COVID-19 hospital

The ambulance and the glasses of liquor inside the vehicle

Amid the health crisis, when the authorities are dealing with the increased need for ambulances, a group of workers were caught partying and drinking alcohol in an ambulance on the premises of a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mira Bhayandar.

The incident took place inside the compound of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility at Temba in Bhayandar West, around 11.45 pm on Sunday.

On being informed about the party by a local, Police inspector Manisha Patil of Bhayandar police station raided the ambulance with other officers and caught the men red-handed.

Police have registered a suo motu case and booked the six people, including the ambulance driver and six workers who used to sanitise and disinfect the premises.

The complainant, Police Naik Somnath Narayan More, registered the case under Section Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, (Maharashtra) Section 85 — Bare Act. The accused have been identified as Sameer Gadghe, the driver, and Vilas Majande, Ajay Khandare, Ravishankar Gupta, Balkrishna Maachi and Gaurav Paste.

