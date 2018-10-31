Six arrested with opium worth Rs 16 lakh in Jharkhand
The accused, who were going to Punjab, were arrested outside Parasnath Railway Station in a joint operation by the Giridih police and the Anti Terror Squad of the state
Six people, including three women, were arrested with 14 kg opium worth Rs 16 lakh in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Wednesday, police said.
The accused, who were going to Punjab, were arrested outside Parasnath Railway Station in a joint operation by the Giridih police and the Anti Terror Squad of the state.
All the arrested are residents of Chatra district.
