Six Billion Dollar Man starring Mark Wahlberg to release in 2020

The Mark Wahlberg-starrer "Six Billion Dollar Man" release date pushed from May 31, 2019 to June 5, 2020. Studio Warner Bros announced thew news on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

The film recently lost director Damian Szifron, who had boarded the project three years ago when The Weinstein Co (TWC) was developing the film adaptation of the classic TV show.

Warner Bros picked up the rights from TWC late last year as disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's former production company was getting rid of assets to stay in business.

