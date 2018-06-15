Six Chinese, Iranian among 14 held for gold smuggling

These people were arrested in five incidents that were reported in past three days, said Anubha Sinha, joint commissioner (customs) at the IGI Airport. The haul was one of the biggest seizures made by the customs in recent times, she said

The customs officials at the international airport arrested 14 people, including six Chinese nationals and an Iranian for allegedly smuggling gold worth '8 crore into the country.

Among those arrested include five women, some of whom had concealed gold in rectum. These people were arrested in five incidents that were reported in past three days, said Anubha Sinha, joint commissioner (customs) at the IGI Airport. The haul was one of the biggest seizures made by the customs in recent times, she said.

