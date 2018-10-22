Six civilians killed in explosion at Kashmir encounter site

national

An injured civilian being taken to a hospital in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Six civilians were killed in an explosion at an encounter site in J&K's Kulgam district on Sunday after a gunfight that left three militants dead was over, officials said.

A police spokesman said the gunfight took place after security forces cordoned off a village in Kulgam on a tip-off that militants were hiding there. The exchange lasted several hours in which three militants were killed.

The police said despite repeated warnings that civilians should not visit encounter sites, dozens of locals rushed there. "Someone from the crowd fiddled with an unexploded substance, resulting in the incident," the spokesperson added.

