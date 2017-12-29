Six coaches of Manduadih Express derails in New Delhi

Six coaches of the New Delhi-Varanasi Manduadih Express has derailed at the New Delhi Railway station



Representation pic

Six coaches of the New Delhi-Varanasi Manduadih Express has derailed at the New Delhi Railway station. No injuries were reported.

A Northern Railway official told IANS: "The incident took place at around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday when the train was about to depart from New Delhi."

"The reason of the derailment is not clear yet. An inquiry has been ordered," the official said. All six coaches were replaced and the departure was rescheduled to 1 a.m. on Friday.

