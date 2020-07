Six critical in Andhra Pradesh after 70 fall sick consuming beef

At least 70 people in an Andhra Pradesh village have reported sick of whom six at least are battling for their lives after allegedly consuming cooked beef from a cow that went missing and was later discovered dead. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Magatapalem village. Around 70 members of a tribal community who fell sick, are being treated at the public health centre while the critically ill have been admitted to the Paderu district hospital.



According to locals, a villager's cow missing on Monday. It was found dead the next day. The dead cow was brought to the village and its flesh was cooked and consumed by the villagers. Some villagers had also allegedly stored the flesh and consumed it on Wednesday too.



Many people who consumed the beef, began to experience food poisoning symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea.



The district authorities who were alerted of the situation later, shifted the sick to the local hospital on Wednesday night.



MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi visited the hospital to inquire about their health.

