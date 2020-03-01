Six detained for shouting 'shoot the traitors' slogan in Delhi Metro

The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday. According to the Delhi Police, "Around 12.30 pm, slogans 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro ***** ko' were raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station... we have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and interrogation is being carried out."

Sources said that the six men raised the "shoot the traitors" slogans inside the metro when it was about to halt at the station. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the protesters and handed them over to the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force on Saturday came to the rescue of its trooper Mohammad Anees, whose house was torched in last week's violence in the national capital, promising him that the force would repair the house and offer financial aid.

According to BSF sources, the force came to know about the incident of house of Anees being torched on Tuesday. The family members of Anees were seen taking the leftover items from their completely charred house to a nearby house.

The family of Anees had settled in Delhi four decades ago. BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore said, "We will repair the house and also give him financial aid. We are calling the boy for a Delhi posting till he is comfortable. We will help him in getting financial aid."

