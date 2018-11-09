Six drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Delhi

crime

Police have seized 2.25 kg of charas and 500 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore along with two motorcycles from their possession

Six men, including a person who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly supplying drugs in different parts of Delhi, a police officer said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Idrish (38), Rizwan Ahmed (32), residents of Kacchi Khajuri in Delhi, Kamal Kant Sharma (35), Mahender alias Baba (45), Parvez Khan (64) and Ram Bharose (58).

Police have seized 2.25 kg of charas and 500 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore along with two motorcycles from their possession, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) A K Singla said. Based on a tip-off, a team of police officers conducted a raid and Idrish was arrested with 2.25 kg of charas. His vehicle was also impounded.

During interrogation, Idrish revealed that he procured charas from Kamal Kant Sharma of Badaun and subsequently, he was also arrested, the officer said. On October 29, Rizwan was nabbed from a bus stand with 500 gram of heroin, Singla said. Rizwan told police that he procured heroin from Ram Bharose in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city. Later, Bharose was also arrested, the officer said. Parvez Khan, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, he added.

