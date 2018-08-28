Six drug peddlers arrested with 4.6 kg of poppy husk, ganja

crime

Representational picture

Six people were arrested from different places here and 4.6 kg of poppy husk and ganja were seized from them, police said yesterday. SSP Vaibhav Krishna said Masuri town police arrested two persons early yesterday with 2.3 kg poppy husk, and during questioning, the accused, Naeem and Mahboob of Dasna town, confessed that they were going to supply it in NCR area.

The officer also said that Vijaynagar police has arrested a man with 1.2 kg marijuana, while three others have been held from Sihani gate area with 1.1 ganja, a knife and a motorcycle stolen from sector 58 in Noida. All the accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

