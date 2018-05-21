Six fans injured during Juventus' title parade

The team were celebrating winning their seventh straight Serie A title and fourth Italian Cup in a row with an open top bus parade here on Saturday



Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala (C) kisses the trophy as Juventus players parade aboard an open-top bus to celebrate the "scudetto" with supporters in central Turin after the Italian Serie A last football match of the season, on May 19, 2018. Juventus won their 34th Serie A title and seventh in succession. Pic/AFP

Six Juventus fans were injured when a truck they were travelling in during the Italian champions' victory parade struck the electric cables of the city's tramway.

