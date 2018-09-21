Six feet long agarbattis donated to popular Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai

ganesh-chaturthi

Popular Ganesh Mandals like Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli), Tejukaya Mansion, Parelcha Raja (Nare Park), Shri Datta Mandir Ganeshotsav Mandal and Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel are adorned by these unique agarbattis

Zed Black donated 6ft long incense to Datta Mandir, Mumbai. Pic/Twitter

On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra's favourite festival, Madhya Pradesh based agarbatti company Zed Black has reached out to lakhs of devotees by donating 6ft long mega agarbattis to various Ganesh Mandals across the city of Mumbai.

Popular Ganesh Mandals like Mumbaicha Raja (Ganesh Galli), Tejukaya Mansion (One of the oldest in Mumbai), Parelcha Raja (Nare Park), Shri Datta Mandir Ganeshotsav Mandal (Girgaum, Thakurdwar) and Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel are adorned by these unique agarbattis.

Ankit Agarwal, Director, MDPH shares, "Ganeshotsav is Maharashtra's favourite festival and we wanted to spread happiness this festive season through our innovative and fragrant mega agarbattis which last for 24 hours at various Ganesh Mandals throughout Mumbai. We also distributed 20,000 agarbattis to devotees who visited the mandals. We are happy that we could reach out to lacs of devotees to voice the power of prayers through Zed Black¿s tagline, ¿Prarthna Hogi Sweekar¿ and be a small part of spreading happiness."

Ace cricketer M S Dhoni has been leading the brand communication for Zed Black and Mysore Deep Perfumery House as he embodies the company's tagline, 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar'.

Siddhant Ashok Pisal Secretary, Tejukaya mansion, shared, "The 6ft mega agarbatti, complimented our Ganesh Idol extremely well. The divine fragrance wafting around the place made it pleasant atmosphere."

"MDPH currently boasts of 70 per cent women workforce for manufacturing agarbattis. This year we have also extended support to the Panchaganga Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Parel which has the decoration by acid attack victims who have also made decorative Ganpatis, which are placed around the pandal. Also, blind students have made the decor in Braille, which the blind visitors can touch, feel and understand. Also, we are proud that we could be a part of 50 years celebration of Girgaum's oldest Shri. Datta Mandir Ganeshotsav Mandal," added Ankit Agrawal, Director, Zedblack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever