Six from Ghatkopar die in road mishap

In a tragic accident at Pandharpur-Solapur road, six people hailing from Ghatkopar lost their lives. The accident occurred between a Maruti and a state transport bus on Saturday around 5.30 pm. A 19-year-old girl was the sole survivor, and is battling for her life in Solapur Hospital.

Suresh Kokane had gone on a pilgrimage with his friend's kids. When the car reached Ishwarthar, it collided with a state transport bus head on. Dhanashree Sawant (19) has been shifted to Solapur for treatment.

