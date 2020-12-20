Six get life term in UP for abducting boy in 2005

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district sentenced six people to life imprisonment for abducting a six-year-old boy 15 years ago.

Government advocate Virendra Kumar Singh on Sunday said the minor was abducted on March 7, 2005, when he was going to attend a coaching class along with his cousin in Revti police station area.

Additional District Judge Chandrabhanu Singh on Saturday held the six people guilty of abducting the boy and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The government advocate also said a case of kidnapping was registered based on the complaint lodged by the boy's cousin. The minor was found in Gopal Nagar, he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever