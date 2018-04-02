Six held for raping minor in Uttar Pradesh

Apr 02, 2018, 20:01 IST | ANI

The accused intercepted the 15-year-old girl, who was on her way to a town fair, and committed the heinous act

Girl raped in UPRepresentational Picture

Six out of seven men accused of gang-raping a minor girl here have been arrested by the police. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the accused intercepted the 15-year-old girl, who was on her way to a town fair, and committed the heinous act.

Though the alleged incident took place earlier this week, an FIR was lodged only on Saturday, as no one informed the police about the crime.

"Yesterday, someone called up a helpline and informed Asha Jyoti (a helpline for women) about the incident, following which, she was counselled by them. The girl was brought here from her village and her FIR was filed," Sitapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the seventh accused, Singh added.

