Six held, huge cache of weapons seized in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Wednesday arrested six terrorists and seized a huge cache of weapons from their possession in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

The counter-terrorism department of police launched an operation in Mastung, a district in Balochistan province, and arrested six militants on a tip-off, Xinhua news agency reported.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the detained terrorists, said a senior police officer in the area, adding that the militants belong to a proscribed organisation.

Last Friday, Pakistani security forces thwarted a major terrorist bid in the same province and apprehended six terrorists in multiple operations in different areas, the country's military said.

At least 500 kg of explosive materials was recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.

