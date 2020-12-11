Six hurt as bus with essential staff hits concrete mixer near Vashi creek bridge

The front-left portion of the MSRTC bus was badly damaged in the mishap

Six passengers suffered injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus in the service of essential duty staff met with an accident near Vashi creek bridge on Thursday morning.

The bus was plying between Uran in Raigad district and JJ Hospital in Mumbai at the time of the mishap. "The speeding bus dashed into a cement mixer after its driver was unable to control the vehicle, leading to the accident.

The incident led to a jam in south bound traffic on Thursday morning and vehicles entering Mumbai were lined up till both the vehicles were removed from the spot," a senior official said.

The bus was badly damaged and MSRTC’s Kurla depot has been handling the incident, he added. Officials said that the six passengers had minor injuries and were rendered first-aid before the bus was towed away to Kurla.

