Six hurt in Guwahati blast; ULFA claims responsibility

national

The explosion took place in front of the shopping mall, Guwahati Central, located in Jonali area of the city

Guwahati blasts. Pic/ANI

Guwahati: At least six persons, including two security force personnel, were injured in a blast outside a shopping mall in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. The explosion took place in front of the shopping mall, Guwahati Central, located in Jonali area of the city.

The anti-talks faction of ULFA has claimed responsibility for the blast. ULFA is led by Paresh Baruah.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said the suspects must have targeted the security forces. "There is a police check post here and it is evident the suspects must have targeted them," he said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals. The blast took place on a day when Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called upon the police to devise a strategy to keep tabs on criminal elements and provide security to the city residents.

Assam: Six people injured in explosion outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati, area cordoned off, police present at the spot; injured persons referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital pic.twitter.com/PotXVWsVFh — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Strongly condemn the blast in Guwahati this evening. Have directed authorities to rush to the spot and take stock of the situation. Also directed DGP to immediately apprehend the culprits and ensure the security of common people."

Strongly condemn the blast in Guwahati this evening.



Have directed authorities to rush to the spot and take stock of the situation. Also directed DGP to immediately apprehend the culprits and ensure the security of common people. — Chowkidar Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 15, 2019

Former Chief Minister of Assam also condoled the incident and tweeted, "I strongly condemn the grenade blast in Guwahati where several people are severely injured. Such cowardly act has no place in our society. I urge the Government to take stringent steps to nab the culprits and ensure security to the common people. My prayers for the injured."

I strongly condemn the grenade blast in Guwahati where several people are severely injured. Such cowardly act has no place in our society. I urge the Government to take stringent steps to nab the culprits and ensure security to the common people. My prayers for the injured. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) May 15, 2019

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates