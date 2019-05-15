Six hurt in Guwahati blast; ULFA claims responsibility

Published: May 15, 2019, 22:22 IST | mid-day online desk

The explosion took place in front of the shopping mall, Guwahati Central, located in Jonali area of the city

Guwahati blasts. Pic/ANI

Guwahati: At least six persons, including two security force personnel, were injured in a blast outside a shopping mall in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. The explosion took place in front of the shopping mall, Guwahati Central, located in Jonali area of the city.

The anti-talks faction of ULFA has claimed responsibility for the blast. ULFA is led by Paresh Baruah.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said the suspects must have targeted the security forces. "There is a police check post here and it is evident the suspects must have targeted them," he said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals. The blast took place on a day when Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called upon the police to devise a strategy to keep tabs on criminal elements and provide security to the city residents.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Strongly condemn the blast in Guwahati this evening.  Have directed authorities to rush to the spot and take stock of the situation. Also directed DGP to immediately apprehend the culprits and ensure the security of common people."

Former Chief Minister of Assam also condoled the incident and tweeted, "I strongly condemn the grenade blast in Guwahati where several people are severely injured. Such cowardly act has no place in our society. I urge the Government to take stringent steps to nab the culprits and ensure security to the common people. My prayers for the injured."

