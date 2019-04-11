Six in Dongri assault each other over question to Shiv Sena MP

crime

A fight broke out on Tuesday after a person from one group questioned Shiv Sena MP from south Mumbai, Arvind Sawant, about an alternative to the Hancock Bridge, demolished in 2016

The Dongri police have registered a cross FIR against six people, three from each group, for assaulting each other. A fight broke out on Tuesday after a person from one group questioned Shiv Sena MP from south Mumbai, Arvind Sawant, about an alternative to the Hancock Bridge, demolished in 2016.

Sawant had gone to the area to attend a birthday party when the person asked him about an alternative to the bridge. The MP said that it wasn't the appropriate time and asked him to meet him later.

Later men from the other group, assaulted the man for questioning Sawant. A fight broke out. All the six men sustained minor injuries. The police arrested five. "One person is unwell, so we did not arrest him. Others were released on bail," said Senior Inspector Sandeep Bhagdikar.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates