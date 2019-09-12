Six killed, 15 injured as bus rams into truck in Satara

The private bus was going from Mumbai to Belagavi in Karnataka when it hit the truck on its rear side near Mhasave village. Pic/ANI

Pune: Around six people were killed and 15 others injured in an accident that involved a bus and a stationary truck. The bus rammed into a stationary truck in Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning at around 5 am near Mhasave village, located nearly 110 km from Pune on Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway no. 4.

The private bus was going from Mumbai to Belagavi in Karnataka when it hit the truck on its rear side near Mhasave village, an official said. The Satara police and ambulances rushed to the spot.

Satara's Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute said, "At least six people, including the bus driver, were killed and 15 others injured in the mishap. All the injured persons were undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital and the condition of three of them is serious."

The accident occurred as there was low visibility on the road in the early morning hours resulting in the bus driver not able to see the stationary truck in front. As a result, the bus rammed into it, another police official said. A case was registered and an investigation was on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he added.

