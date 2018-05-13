Six killed, 17 injured after van capsizes in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Police said the occupants of the van were returning to their village after worshipping at a temple, about 90 km from Madurai when the mishap took place near Ramachandrapuram

Representational Image

Six persons were killed and 17 injured when the van in which they were travelling capsized after a mechanical failure near a village in Virudhunugar district today, police said.

Police said the occupants of the van were returning to their village after worshipping at a temple, about 90 km from Madurai when the mishap took place near Ramachandrapuram.

Three of the 17 persons hospitalised were in critical condition, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates