Six killed, 30 others injured as bus falls into ditch in Assam

Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said. The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

Goalpara: Seven dead and many feared injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Dhupdhara area, today. #Assam pic.twitter.com/zw6XZjrRfd — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

One of the passengers died later, police said. Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers. All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

