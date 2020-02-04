Search

Six killed, 30 others injured as bus falls into ditch in Assam

Published: Feb 04, 2020, 13:40 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Ths bus, which was on its way tp Guwahati overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot

Picture/Twitter ANI
Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said. The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

One of the passengers died later, police said. Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers. All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

