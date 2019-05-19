Six killed, five injured in road accidents in Chhattisgarh

national

Janjgir-Champa/Jashpur: In two separate accidents, six people, including two children, were killed and five others injured in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Two women and a 10-month-old boy died and five others received injuries when their car collided with a truck at Bhadri square in Janjgir-Champa district on Saturday night, Dabhra's sub-divisional officer of police Sadhna Singh said.

The victims, all members of the same family, were returning from a marriage function when the mishap took place, she said. Three of them, identified as Neha Mahant (30), her son Tanmay and Kumari Mahant (60), died on the spot, she said.

On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to a hospital in the nearby Kharsiya town of Raigarh district, Singh said.

They were later referred to another hospital in Raigarh because of their serious health conditions, she said. The truck driver was arrested and his vehicle seized from the spot, the official said.

In another incident, a man, his four-year-old daughter and younger brother were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle on Katni-Gumla highway in Jashpur district on Saturday night, a local police official said.

The three persons, all natives Chetwa village, were returning from a wedding in Dutarbahar village when the speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler, he said.

While Santan Sai Paikra (30) and his daughter Chahak died on the spot, his brother Kujbihari succumbed during treatment at a local hospital, he said. Efforts were on to trace the truck driver, who fled while leaving the vehicle at the spot, the official said.

