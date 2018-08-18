Six killed in Bangladesh clash

international

Representational Image

Six people were killed on Saturday in a clash between two rival factions of a political party in Bangladesh's Chittagong district.

A police officer told Xinhua news agency that the clash erupted in the Shonirbhor Bazar area of Khagrachari town at around 8.30 a.m.

He said the clash occurred between two rival factions of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) which is a regional political party based in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

"One of the six victims killed in the clash has been identified as a UPDF leader."

