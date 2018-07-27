Six killed in Bihar as car crashes into stationary truck

The mishap took place late last night on National Highway 33A in Sikandra police station area of the district as the car driver apparently did not notice the stationary truck in time because of heavy rain, SHO Pramod Kumar said

Six persons were killed when their car crashed into a stationary truck even as a newly-born girl travelling with them had a miraculous escape in Bihar's Jamui

district, police said today. The mishap took place late last night on National Highway 33A in Sikandra police station area of the district as the car driver apparently did not notice the stationary truck in time because of heavy rain, SHO Pramod Kumar said. He said occupants of the car included its owner and

driver Vipul Kumar (40), besides Nivas Pandey (48), Seema Devi (46), Archana Kumari (25), Savitri Devi (60) and Anjana Kumari (35).

The SHO said Archana, the daughter of Nivas Pandey and Seema Devi, had given birth to the girl yesterday at their home in the neighbouring district of Lakhisarai. The SHO said after the birth of the child, the family members hired the car and left for Sikandra to seek medical assistance for the infant and her mother, taking the midwife and a neighbour, Savitri Devi, along.

The bodies have been sent to Jamui Sadar hospital for post-mortem while the infant has been kept at the Sikandra hospital, the SHO added.

