Six killed in blast at chemical factory in Boisar in Palghar district

At least six persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, police officials said. Boisar is over 100 km away from Mumbai. The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village, officials said. According to Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh, six persons died while seven were injured in the incident. Earlier, a local police official had put the death toll at 8.

The blast, which took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered, officials said. The under-construction plant building collapsed after the explosion. The rescue operation was underway till late at night. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, a statement from his office said.

The chief minister was monitoring the relief and rescue operation himself, it added. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had been called for rescue operations, officials said.

One Team from RRC Mumbai u/c Insp Bipin Bihari along with 02 Dog ,CBRN , CSSR ,MFR equipments have moved to the incident site. Green corridor has been provided to team by traffic police

With inputs from mid-day city team and Samiullah Khan

