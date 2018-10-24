Six killed in Kutch, security tightened

national

Six people were killed in a clash that broke out between two OBC communities in Chasra village in Mundra taluka (tehsil) late on Tuesday night, police said today, adding security has been beefed up in the desert district of Kutch.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday that one company each of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been deployed at Mundra and Anjar, while Gandhidham and Bhachau are being overseen by a deputy superintendent of police and his team.

"Besides this, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law & Order) Sanjay Shrivastav has been rushed to Bhuj (district headquarters of Kutch)," he said.

The minister said the cause of the clashes was some old election-related rivalry.

Jadeja added, "Due to the prompt police action, the situation has been in control at Chasra village in Kutch district, where six murders took place in a clash between Ahir and Kumbhar communities on Tuesday night."

The last rites of the dead on both the sides were performed peacefully after intervention of the IGP and his talks with leaders of both communities. He said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his concern over the incident at the Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

Jadeja said: "Polce have registered FIRs from both the sides, collected the necessary evidences and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The Range IG has also appealed to the communities to maintain peace and cooperate with the police," he said.

The police have registered cases of murder and rioting, where four deaths from Ahir community and two from Kumbhar community, both from the Other Backward Community (OBC), were reported. The situation is being monitored by the Border Range IG Police DB Vaghela.

