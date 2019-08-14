Six killed in wall collapse during I-Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan

international

The wall collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people climbed on it to watch the celebrations

At least six people lost their lives and 13 others suffered injuries after a boundary wall collapsed amid Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northernmost province administered by Pakistan

"Six are confirmed dead, while three others are in critical condition," a hospital source was quoted by The Express Tribune. According to witnesses, people had climbed a boundary wall to watch the Independence Day celebrations when it collapsed due to the weight of the people.

"I saw people including women and children buried under the debris," a witness said in a PTI report. The rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident. The injured were shifted to a combined military hospital.

With inputs from PTI

